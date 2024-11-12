Michael Jackson’s pal Donny Osmond shares reason of their close bonding

Michael Jackson and Donny Osmond had quite a similar family background.

The Puppy Love crooner made an appearance in MTV Entertainment Studios documentary Larger than Life: Reign of the Boybands, where he talked about how and his family learned music and formed the band The Osmonds, which become a hit 1970s.

The 66-year-old singer, further shared the uncanny comparison of his family with his fellow pop king Michael Jackson’s family.

“If you look at The Osmonds and the Jackson 5, the comparisons of the two families are just uncanny," He explained.

"There are nine children in each family. Mike and I are both the seventh child of nine. Our mothers' birthdays are on the same day. Michael and I are the same age."

Osmond said that Jackson would share stories about his favourite brother Joe and also acknowledged how both the pop stars cherished each other’s company.

“We would get together and just laugh and reminisce about the comparisons and the similarities,” said Osmond.

“Michael said something to me one day and he said, 'Donnie, you’re the only person on this planet that knows what my childhood is like.'"

Osmond lastly appreciated his family saying that he “couldn’t have been able to survive show business if I didn’t have my family.”

Micheal Jackson passed away at age of 50 on , June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles.