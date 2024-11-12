Nicole Kidman shares singing experience in 'Spellbound' after Moulin Rouge

Nicole Kidman opens up about singing in 'Spellbound': Video

Nicole Kidman has recently shared her singing experience in new movie Spellbound 20 years after Moulin Rouge.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at her movie’s premiere, the Australia actress said, “I was honoured when they asked me.”

However, Nicole praised her talented co-stars Rachel Zegler and Javier Bardem who she believed made the experience extra special.

“Rachel has the most divine voice, so I was just like, ‘Oh no!’” she remarked.

“But I loved what Vicky Jenson (director) had done with it and she was so nurturing and kind and sort of encouraging as we went along and obviously with the composer being Alan Menken’s convinced me to get into the project,” explained the Bombshell actress.

Earlier, Nicole told E! News that singing still made her “nervous”, even after displaying her impressive vocal performances in Moulin Rouge and The Prom.

“I’m always scared when I sing,” she mentioned.

The Northman actress pointed out, “I was really happy to be part of this, especially with it being helmed by a woman, which feels fantastic.”

Nicole previously opened up about her working experience with Robbie Williams on Somethin Stupid for his Swing When You are Winning album during Graham Norton Show.

Meanwhile, Spellbound will premiere on Netflix on November 22.