King Charles welcomes key royal after William reveals big plans for reign

King Charles hosted a key royal figure at Windsor Castle for a significant event to solidify relations between two nations.

The monarch had hosted Bahrain’s head of state on Monday as party of his visit to the 1000-room royal residence.

Sharing the highlights from the visit, the Palace released official photos in which Charles and King Hamad posed for a portrait.

“His Majesty welcomed His Majesty King Hamad of Bahrain to Windsor Castle yesterday,” the caption read accompanied by the carousel. “King Hamad was invited onto The Quadrangle to inspect the Guard of Honour, which was made of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.”

King Hamad had arrived at the palace in the royal carriage and was received by Charles himself for an official welcome, including the playing of the Bahraini national anthem.



The two of them then inspected the honour guard lined up to greet them. After which, King Charles presented the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show awards to the best regiment from the Royal Cavalry and the best artillery team from the King’s Royal Horse Artillery.

The noteworthy visit comes just days after Prince William announced his plans to do things differently in the monarchy than his father, King Charles.

“I can only describe what I’m trying to do and that’s trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation,” William responded to a reporter in Cape Town after being asked about doing royal engagements differently.

“I’m doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal, if you like, that’s maybe a better way of saying it.”

King Charles' important meeting with the Bahrain royal also reaffirmed the monarch's position in the royal family and in the current reign.

