Duchess Sophie sends uplifting message to Kate Middleton: 'well done'

Duchess Sophie congratulated the future Queen, Kate Middleton, as she marked her strong comeback after completing her chemotherapy.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a sweet tribute to the Wales family after they survived the challenging health woes.

For the unversed, Catherine delighted royal fans with her back-to-back appearances at Remembrance Day Services.

Kate was surrounded by the love and support of her husband Prince William and the royal family.

However, the sweet moment, which grabbed the attention of netizens was Sophie's 'maternal' gesture towards the Princess on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Remembrance Sunday.

Now, body language expert, Judi James analysed the wholesome situation, claiming that the Duchess sent a powerful message to William and Kate that she will always stand behind the royal couple.

As per GB, the expert shared that Sophie "is always the royal who brings a sense of calm and support to some of the most emotionally charged royal occasions."

Moreover, Judi drew similarities between William and Sophie's touching gestures for Kate, saying that it was a "small congratulatory well done" to the Princess as she marked a strong royal return.

Sophie's move is "a small but powerful signal to William and even George and Charlotte," the body language expert stated.