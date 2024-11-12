'The View' weighs in on Nicole Scherzinger's controversial Instagram comment

The View hosts rallied around Nicole Scherzinger on Monday, defending the Broadway star against backlash over her comment on Russell Brand's Instagram post.



Scherzinger faced criticism after replying to Brand's photo wearing a "Make Jesus First Again" hat, similar to Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" caps.



Scherzinger apologized on social media, clarifying her stance. "Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for... I stand with marginalized communities, as I always have."

She emphasized her faith, saying, "I believe that the posts I engaged with were about encouraging people to choose love and faith."

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg initiated the discussion, noting that people were making "a lot" of the issue. Ana Navarro added, "Emotions are so raw... It's overkill. Social media is a rough place."

Navarro believed Scherzinger shouldn't have apologized, saying, "Don't go on social media if you can't take the heat."

Sara Haines attributed the backlash to social media's "mob mentality," calling the environment "poisonous and toxic."

Haines highlighted the absurdity of some people demanding Scherzinger not be nominated for a Tony award over the incident.

Goldberg chimed in, "She's brilliant in the show. She liked a hat. Relax. It's a hat about Jesus. I would think that would be a unifying thing."

Sunny Hostin agreed, "Emotions are raw, but this seems ridiculous."