Chloe Fineman breaks silence on Elon Musk's hosting behaviour

Bowen Yang sparked a Saturday Night Live mystery two months ago when he revealed a shocking hosting experience on Watch What Happens Live.

Yang shared that a particular host made multiple cast members cry before a table read, but kept the host's identity under wraps.

The mystery was finally solved when Chloe Fineman came forward as one of the affected cast members. Fineman took to TikTok to share her side of the story, referencing Elon Musk's recent criticism of SNL.

"I saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt-hurt over SNL and his impression... You're clearly watching the show, like what are you talking about?" Fineman said.

"I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that he made cry. And he's the host that made someone cry."

Fineman recalled Musk's harsh feedback on her sketch. "I stayed up late writing it, came in, asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla... 'It's not funny.'"

Despite the tension, the sketch, reportedly The Oooli Show, made it to air.

"I actually had a really good time and thought you were funny in it. But have a little manners here... sir," Fineman added.