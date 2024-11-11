George Clooney messes up with Matt Damon's greatest fears

Matt Damon recalls George Clooney's bizarre prank

George Clooney once played with Oppenheimer actor Matt Damon’s biggest insecurities.

While working together on the 2014 film, The Monuments Men, George made Matt believe that he had gained immense weight, which for the latter was his biggest nightmares.

The Jason Bourne star told People, during a press spree, that the Ocean’s Eleven actor invaded his wardrobe.

He recalled coming back to his home and finding his pants getting tighter day by day which made him skeptical however, he was hitting the gym daily.

Matt shared: “He took in my wardrobe by an eighth of an inch, every other day.”

“This was a job where I would go back to New York, where I was living with my family, and I would come back. And then I’d go back to New York, and every time I came back my pants were tighter, and I was like, ‘Ugh, this is weird. I’ve been going to the gym”, explained the 54-year-old actor.

George Clooney’s directed war-thriller, The Monuments Men released in 2014, also starred John Goodman, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett and others.

The plot of the movie revolves around a group of soldiers during World War II, who have been assigned to rescue creative masterpieces from Nazi thieves and return them to their legal owners.