Tate McRae’s Australian show leaves fans sobbing and heartbroken

Tate McRae's fans left disappointed after disorganised concert.

Tate McRae’s Australian show faced criticism on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was prepared to perform at Riverstage, Brisbane, but was halted by a severe thunderstorm, leaving the singer’s fans "traumatized."

Many fans, who had spent a hefty amount of $500 to obtain VIP tickets took social media by storm to call out the security and share their experiences from the night.

On TikTok, one concertgoer named Courtney shared that she had to wait in line for 30 hours to get her hands on front-row seats only to be asked to evacuate the venue.

"Everyone was stressed, then security was told to get in places. It was probably 10 minutes before the opener was due to come on," she shared.

"They get on the microphone and said ‘based on safety concerns we have to evacuate the venue.’ The whole barricade starts sobbing."

The fan continued to complain about the disorganisation of the event and how she and her friends got separated during the evacuation process while being forced to gather in nearby parking lots.

The concert attendee explained that security completely ignored that they were exclusive ticket holders, which completely ruined their experience.

According to the ticket holder, when the storm had passed, the VIP section got filled with general admission guests.

Another fan who had exclusive tickets voiced their concerns in the comments of the TikTok video, "First time I got access to the barricade, just to get pushed to the back after the evacuation. I was sobbing the whole time."



