Emma Stone insults 'Zombieland' co-star to get the role of 'Wichita'

'Zombieland' also stars Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg

Now You See Me actor Jesse Eisenberg has shared how Emma Stone landed in the role of 'Wichita' in Zombieland.

Jesse unveiled that he was already cast in the movie when the makers were still finding a female actress for her role.

“I was already cast in the movie, so I was auditioning like many people for her part that day.”

“The actors at that point were all amazing actresses, but they were all, like, trying to get into the movie, and so they were being really polite and everything.”

All other actresses were trying hard to get the role, hence they were all being polite, but according to The Social Network star, the Oscar winning actress was the only one who gave the audition in the most natural way.

“She just started making fun of me in the scene, like just assaulting me with insults in the scene and it was so funny”, he told during the interview with The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.

“They were so quick and so funny and cutting. And she left the room and I just felt so, so small.”

The 41-year-old recalled that soon after the Emma's audition, the makers were 100% sure of taking her on-board in the film.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God. That person is a genius.’ And maybe she was 19 even at that time of the audition. I mean, she’s a truly spectacularly, unusually brilliant person.”

Zombieland, directed by Ruben Fleischer, also featured Woody Harrelson, Bill Murray and Amber Heard.