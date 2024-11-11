Queen Camilla not allowed to attend royal gathering

Queen Camilla, who fell ill and cancelled her annual poignant Remembrance Sunday, was not given the green light from her doctors.

However, the 77-year-old marked the day without the rest of the royals as she reportedly observed the two minutes' silence while privately following the proceedings live on television at Raymill, her Wiltshire house.

The Queen was disappointed not to be able to join the royal family, including the King and the Princess of Wales, at the Cenotaph to see the veterans parade in remembrance of the servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Royal doctors ruled out her attendance during the commemorative weekend, urging Camilla to take a few more days rest to fully recover after she caught a seasonal bug following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa.

There was also concern she might pass on the illness to others, with the King still undergoing treatment for cancer, and Kate recovering from the disease.

Camilla's wreath, as is the custom even if she had attended, was placed at the Cenotaph on her behalf by her equerry Major Ollie Plunket, of The Rifles.

On it was a handwritten tribute from the Queen which read "In everlasting remembrance" and was signed 'Camilla R'.