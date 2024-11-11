Prince Harry issues emotional message as royal family stands united

Prince Harry was notably absent from the annual Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph as the royal family stood in unity for the occasion.

The Duke of Sussex issued an emotional letter as his family, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members gathered together.

The letter was addressed to the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which is directly involved with the Royal British Legion’s march past the Cenotaph. It supports hundreds of bereaved military children and young people.

“I want to take a moment to reflect on the profound significance of this occasion and what it means for each of you,” Harry wrote to the charity along with a photo of himself.

“This day is a time not only to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members but also to recognise the impact these sacrifices have on families, especially ones like yours.”

Prince Harry also empathised adding that losing a parent at a young age can be “overwhelming and isolating.”

“Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing,” he encouraged.

Harry surmised his message, “As you gather to remember and celebrate, know that you are part of a larger community that stands with you, ready to uplift and support you. Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine brightly in the world. All they want is for you to be happy.”