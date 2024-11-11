Prince William ‘still reeling’ from Kate Middleton’s cancer journey

Kate Middleton may have completed her cancer treatment, but the royal family is still watchful of the future Queen’s well-being.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for her first major royal calendar event on Saturday night for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The next day, the future Queen, who finished her cancer treatment in September, appeared on the balcony, alongside Duchess Sophie, for the Remembrance Day parade at the Cenotaph.

Royal biographer pointed out that despite Kate being in good spirits and better health, Prince William appears to be still reeling from the events of this year and feels more protective towards his wife.

“He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a ‘brutal’ year,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith described to People Magazine of the Saturday evening events.

“He is not known for expressing his emotions in that way,” Smith said of William. “It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way.”

She continued, “There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display. There was an element of reassurance in the way he was behaving.”

The comments come after William made an admission in an interview during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa.

“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” William told reporters.

“But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal.”