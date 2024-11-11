Kate Middleton leans on Duchess Sophie as future Queen takes new position

Duchess Sophie steps up for Kate Middleton for major royal role

Kate Middleton had the support of her ‘royal sister’ as she made her major appearance for a poignant yet significant event in the royal calendar.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Duchess Sophie on the balcony as they observed the sombre Remembrance Sunday Parade at the Cenotaph to honour the fallen soldiers of World War II, on Armistice Day.

As the future Queen eases back into her royal duties after completing her nine-month cancer treatment, she supported by close members of the royal family, namely the Duchess of Edinburgh, body language expert revealed.

Kate and Sophie shared a tender moment on the balcony as they headed back inside. Sophie was seen placing a protective hand over Kate offering support.

“Once Kate had walked away from the spotlight and was stepping back inside Whitehall, it is touching to see her being rewarded with a small, maternal-looking 'pat' on the back from Sophie,” expert Judi James told The Sun.

James noted that Sophie’s gesture was “similar” to Prince William’s “affectionate back-touches” to offer support.

“Kate is looking confident and even dazzling but it's clear she has a small team of closest royals like William and Sophie quietly looking after her too and offering affectionate, caring touches like these to either reassure or reward her as she returns to royal life,” James added.

According to reports, Kate is already preparing for her role as Queen while King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment. While Charles appears to be doing well, the Firm is taking measures to be prepared for any outcome.

In her position as ‘Queen-in-waiting’, Kate is relying on the support of her “confidante” in the family, especially after her cancer diagnosis.