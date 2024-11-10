Leonardo DiCaprio rings in 50 with star-studded bash

Leonardo DiCaprio marks milestone birthday with Hollywood friends.

Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off his 50th birthday celebrations in grand style on Saturday night, hosting an exclusive, star-studded party in Los Angeles.

Steering away from his usual model-filled gatherings, the Oscar winner invited close friends and Hollywood peers, including Paris Hilton, pop sensation Katy Perry and singer Robin Thicke to join in marking his milestone.

Paris Hilton made a show-stopping entrance in a daring silver sequin gown that hugged her figure, featuring a cutout at the waist and a striking thigh-high split.

The long-sleeved dress highlighted her signature glam as she paired it with towering stilettos and a chic white fur wrap, turning heads as she made her way inside to celebrate the actor’s big night.

Arriving in high spirits, Katy was spotted with an open bottle of champagne tucked into her car's cup holder, setting the celebratory mood.

Robin Thicke greeted cameras with a broad smile as he arrived, adding a cheerful energy to the Los Angeles bash.

Model Cara Delevingne opted for a sleek, low-profile look in a black blazer, playfully shielding her face from cameras, while rapper Tyga embraced a bold vibe in an oversized black leather bomber and sunglasses.

Leonardo’s father, George DiCaprio and his rarely-seen stepmother, Peggy Farrar, beamed as they pulled up to support the Titanic star on his milestone birthday.

Actor Damson Idris looked effortlessly stylish in a black open short-sleeved shirt layered over a T-shirt with grey jeans, rounding out the A-list guest list at DiCaprio’s unforgettable celebration.