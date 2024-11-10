Angelina Jolie all set for ‘next chapter’ after ongoing legal battles

Angelina Jolie trying to let go of the dark times: Source

Angelina Jolie is all set for embracing new chapter in her life after going through legal battles against Brad Pitt over the years

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Angelina is really trying to let go of the dark times that she and her family have been through and live burden-free.”

“It’s as if Angelina has had an awakening: This is her next chapter!” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Angie realised she let her anger and resentment get the better of her for a long time,”

“She attributes a lot of her recent happiness to relinquishing her inner torment over Brad,” said an insider as Angelina decided to put the divorce case and French winery lawsuit behind her for her mental sanity.

The source added, “And then there’s the fact that their kids are healthy and thriving.”

In 2021, a judge gave Brad 50/50 custody of their minor children, but Angelina fought against the ruling.

Six years later, the Maleficent actress filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, claiming “information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm” her and the children allegedly experienced in 2016.

In legal suit, Angelina also mentioned that their “refusal to produce that information continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system”

However, the Tomb Raider actress dropped the lawsuit “with each party to bear its own fees and costs”.

Another source stated, “She seems really relaxed and happy… It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf.”