Sophia Bush reveals what it feels like to attend ‘Wicked’ premiere

Sophia Bush shares her experience of attending 'Wicked' premiere

Sophia Bush has recently revealed what it feels like to attend upcoming Wicked movie premiere in Los Angeles on November 9.

Speaking to E! News, the Chicago P.D. star said, “I am so thrilled to be here on a night about magic and community and artists and women overcoming the odds.”

Sophia also recalled the first time she saw the musical version of Wicked with her One Tree Hill friends including Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

She told the outlet, “Way back in the day when Wicked first premiered on Broadway, my girlfriends from One Tree Hill and I got tickets because we heard there was a new show on Broadway that was pretty cool.”

“None of the knew a thing about the show but we were so excited to go,” recalled the 42-year-old.

When asked how was the experience, she replied, “Unbelievable. I remember Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel—it was so unbelievable.”

What she really liked about the show was “a testament to female friendship and focused so much on "women overcoming the odds,” stated the actress.

Sophia added, “We could use that right now.”