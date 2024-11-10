'Lovebirds' Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid extend support to pal on special occasion

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spend date night with Alyssa Milano at Broadway show

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spent a wholesome night out as they extended their mutual support to Alyssa Milano at the Broadway show.

The pair, who enjoyed their date night at the theatre on Saturday, November 9, were spotted posing with the American actress and activist at the Ambassador Theatre where Chicago was performed.

This came right after Cooper and Hadid attended the Broadway play together in New York City on the same day.

The 51-year-old took to her Instagram to express gratitude to everyone who came to see her in the Chicago Musical.

Sharing a round-up of photos with actresses Erinn Westbrook, Michelle Gomez, Gigi, and Bradley, Milano wrote in the caption, “Bradley, Gigi, Erin, Michelle — and so many more that I don’t have pictures with.”

The actress, who portrays the role of Roxie Hart in the play concluded after a brief pause, “Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full.”

In the photos, the 49-year-old and the supermodel posed alongside Milano and her Chicago co-star Kimberly Marable.

Previously, the 29-year-old was spotted spending quality time with her longtime boyfriend on the West Coast in Los Angeles on October 19.