BTS' Jimin in neck-and-neck competition with Harry Styles for top spot

BTS' Jimin released 'Who,' the title track from his second solo album 'MUSE', on July 19

Jimin, one of the seven members of BTS, may soon dethrone Harry Styles from the top spot with his single Who.

The 29-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter is reportedly on the way to surpass the former One Direction heart throb in becoming the fastest male K-pop artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Since its release on July 19, Who, reportedly has surpassed 957,852,803 streams, with an impressive daily average of 7,615,212 streams.

Within just three months and 23 days, Jimin’s track is rapidly closing in on the one-billion mark.

Now, all eyes are on whether Jimin will break Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s record with the title track from his second solo album, MUSE.

Styles' viral hit As It Was, which was released on April 1, 2022, holds the current record for the fastest song by a male artist to achieve one billion streams on Spotify.

With Who’s outstanding streaming numbers, it wouldn’t be surprising if the BTS star manages to hit one billion soon.

Upon its premiere, Who debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the chart, marking its highest peak at No. 12.