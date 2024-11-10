Diddy files third appeal for bail as scandal catches fire

Diddy was arrested on September 16th on the charges of sex trafficking, and racketeering

Although Diddy has faced denial in two appeals, it appears that he has not given up yet.

The disgraced music mogul, 55, filed a new appeal to be bailed out of prison, through his lawyers on Friday, November 8th.

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy’s attorneys have offered a bail agreement which includes a $50million bond as well as 24-hour surveillance to ensure he doesn't try to flee the country or intimidate witnesses in the case.

His legal team has made similar appeals before but this time they have cited other previous cases as examples where the defendants arrested on similar charges were allowed bail while they awaited trial.

The Last Night rapper’s lawyers claim that the government had asked for $10million bond and $500K bond in the cited cases which was less than the $50million bail package they are willing to offer.

The legal document also noted that Diddy has been held at Brooklyn Detention Centre all the while the judge has ruled “the government has proven the defendant is a danger.”

This comes after the accused rapper was heard for the first time on a prison call with his children.

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on September 16th on the charges of sex trafficking, and racketeering. Since the arrest more than 120 victims have come forward with their allegations against Diddy.