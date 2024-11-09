Kate Middleton takes major risk to reveal big news

Princess Kate shared much-awaited news about herself without following royal protocol

Kate Middleton has reportedly raised eyebrows with her one major move.

Prince William's sweet wife Kate revealed a much-awaited news about herself in an emotional video message in September.

Princess Kate turned to her and William's official social media accounts and announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman, in a new chapter of his book on "King Charles, New King, New Court" claimed Princess Catherine broke royal protocol and recorded the message entirely in her own words.

The mother-of-three's personal message came six months after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

Sharing his knowledge about the message, the author wrote: "It was attributed not to 'HRH The Princess of Wales', but to 'Catherine, The Princess of Wales', a tiny point to most people but a noteworthy one in an institution bound to a correct way of doing things."

Referring to the message's filming process, Robert revealed: "It had certainly not been captured on a family mobile phone."

He added: "The Princess had been filmed by a cameraman from BBC Studios Events Productions, the same team which filmed the Coronation and the late Queen's funeral. The words, however, were entirely the Princess's own."

The author continued: "Even the formal transcript issued by the Palace broke with protocol."

Princess Kate, who's gradually returning to public life, will step out this weekend for two Remembrance events. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 42-year-old will join her family this weekend in London to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

"The Festival will be attended by His Majesty The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and The Duke of Kent."