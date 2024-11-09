Prince Andrew’s pal reveals why King Charles backed away from Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is celebrating his win against his brother King Charles as row over Royal Lodge comes to a final decision.

In a longstanding feud between the two brothers, the monarch had been pressuring the disgraced royal to downgrade to Frogmore Cottage after he cut off Andrew’s funding from his Privy Purse.

It was an assumption that Andrew did not have enough funds to maintain the upkeep of the 30-room royal mansion, but the Duke delivered a bitter blow after showing an income of “more than £3 million a year from legitimate sources”.

A friend of Andrew also divulged the real reason why King Charles had to concede to Andrew in a humiliating defeat.

“Charles has everything. He is as rich as Croesus. Andrew is 64 and his house is basically all he has left and it was wicked of the king to try and take it off him,” the friend told The Daily Beast.

The pal also implied that the reason why the monarch had to back away was due to the recent investigation which revealed the private income he and his heir, Prince William, have been making from public bodies, including hospitals and charities.

He shared that Charles was forced into “dropping the pretence the monarchy is run on a shoe string.”

An investigation by The Mirror and Channel 4’s Dispatches revealed that the senior royals have been earning “millions” from public bodies and charities.

Charles’ Duchy of Lancaster is reportedly getting £11.4 million ($14 million) from an NHS hospital in a 15-year deal to store its fleet of electric ambulances. Moreover, the duchy will be getting at least £28 million ($34 million) after charging rent for the wind farm cables crossing its territory.