Kelly Clarkson reveals her 'favourite' time of year in surprising update

Kelly Clarkson expresses infinite love for Christmas

Kelly Clarkson is spilling details about her infinite love for Christmas just a month prior to the festive season.

During an exclusive November 4 episode of her iconic The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old referred to Christmas as one of her favourite holiday seasons.

In a conversation with Robin Wright, Clarkson offered an insight into her life as she admitted to ‘celebrating’ the Santa season 365 days a year.

She told the 58-year-old,"I have a Christmas room.”

Recalling an instance from her past when she and her children wondered about the 'enormous' room in their house, Clarkson added, "I decorated it the first year for Christmas, and then I was like, 'That was a lot of work. We'll shut the doors until [next] Christmas.

“So we have a whole room, but we literally will go in there and dance throughout the day and just put Christmas songs on."

For the unversed, the beloved host, who is a huge lover of the holiday season, has previously released two albums on the auspicious occasion, including 2021’s When Christmas Comes Around and 2013’s Wrapped in Red.