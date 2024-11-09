Josh Peck takes fun, sarcastic dig at ‘Red Dawn’ casting: ‘Delulu’

Josh Peck's 'Red Dawn' is a remake of the 1984 cult classic

Josh Peck playfully mocked Red Dawn casting, in which he co-starred alongside Chris Hemsworth,

On Thursday, November 7, the Drake & Josh star, in an Instagram post, poked fun at the 2012 film, a remake of the 1984 cult classic in which he played Matt Eckert, Hemsworth’s on-screen brother.

"#tbt to when a major studio believed @chrishemsworth and I could play brothers. Stay delulu y’all," Peck, 37, captioned the post, which featured a throwback photo of him and the Thor star in military uniforms.

Fans quickly joined in on the fun, with many playing along with the joke. Some even chimed in to humorously suggest they could see the resemblance between the two stars.

"I was invested, I saw the vision [laughing emoji] such a great movie!!!!" one fan wrote, while another joked, "If you squint hard enough, you can see what they saw [red heart eyes emoji]."

The "major studio" Peck refers to in his post is MGM/UA Entertainment, the company behind the original Red Dawn and its 2012 remake.

Despite its eventual release, the film faced a long delay after MGM’s financial troubles led to its sale to a different distributor. It finally hit theatres two years after production wrapped.

The remake of Red Dawn will mark its 12th anniversary on November 21.