Prince Andrew shocks royal family, King Charles with big announcement

Prince Andrew sent a strong message to King Charles after the monarch's brutal snub to his brother.

The Duke of York has found "legitimate" money, which would help him to manage his finances after the monarch reportedly cut down the Duke's expenses.

The Times reports that Andrew convinced the royal family he had enough money to carry on living in the Royal Lodge.

The source shared, "If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue. But the King’s patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother’s lifestyle in a way that does not fit his status."

Moreover, the keeper of the privy purse, Sir Michael Stevens, confirmed that the Duke of York will spend funds that are sourced legally.

For the unversed, King Charles urged the 'Disgraced' Duke to leave the grand royal residence as it is difficult to financially maintain the place since Andrew was stripped of his royal duties.

The King asked him to move to Frogmore Cottage, a royal house where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live, however, the Duke declined the offer.