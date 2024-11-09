Commuters ride along a highway engulfed in smog in Multan on November 7, 2024. — AFP

Deepening smog crisis in Punjab has somewhat brought life to a halt in Lahore, which remains the most polluted city in the world, prompting government to adopt lockdown-like measures, while Multan's air quality index (AQI) spiked to an extremely high level.

The provincial capital sat atop the global pollution rankings by the Swiss live air quality monitor, with 760 AQI at around 8am on Saturday, which later dipped to 659 but remained within the hazardous zone.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Multan deteriorated drastically as its AQI reached 1,914, earning the southern Punjab city the rank of world's most polluted city in the country as authorities battle intensifying air pollution.

— IQ Air

The visibility was reduced to zero as dense smog engulfed the southern Punjab city. However, the citizens are reportedly not adhering to mask-wearing and other guidelines to avoid the effects of air pollution despite hazardous levels of smog.

The district administration was also seen as inactive in implementing the directives for safety from smog.

In Lahore, thick smog led to wide-scale road closures for the second day as several points at motorways were blocked for traffic.

M1 Motorway was closed from Charsadda to Akbar Pura, M2 Motorway from Lahore to Kot Sarwar, M3 Motorway from Samandari to Darkhana and M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem.

Moreover, the traffic was restricted on M5 Motorway from Shersha to Jhangra, while Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was also completely blocked.

At least 9 people were injured in a road accident near Kalashah Kako on GT Road, Mureed K when a van rammed into a truck parked by the road due to low visibility.

The spiraling air pollution has sparked government concern, prompting provincial authorities to restrict outdoor activities in the megacity to reduce emissions and protect workers and communities.

— IQ Air

Lahore's Walled City Authority has announced a ban on all tourist activities at historic sites till November 17.

"All sites including Shahi Qila, Shalimar Bagh, Jahangir's Tomb and Noor Jehan's Tomb will remain closed," the authority said.

All literary events at Wazir Khan Baradari have also been suspended due to the smog situation.

Meanwhile, the markets will close by 8pm and trade activities will remain suspended on Sundays as directed by the Lahore High Court.

The government on Friday banned access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, historic monuments, museums and recreational areas until November 17 due to poor air quality in smog-hit main cities, and is considering closing down universities after shutting schools earlier this week.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. There's a possibility of closing universities and colleges on Monday to reduce vehicle emissions," said Jahangir Anwar, Secretary of the Environment Protection Department Punjab.

In addition to shutting schools, the province has already taken other steps such as suggesting half of employees work from home and banning rickshaws in certain areas.

Punjab has also set up a "smog war room," using satellite, drone technology and AI to monitor and address pollution.

South Asia annually faces severe pollution due to trapped dust, emissions and stubble burning — the practice of setting fire to fields after the harvest of grain.

Punjab has attributed this year's particularly high pollution levels to toxic air from neighboring India, where air quality has also reached hazardous levels.

Today, the AQI in the Indian capital New Delhi was over the 300 mark, which is above the healthy levels.

Many parts of South Asia suffer severe pollution as temperatures drop each winter.

The toxins in the air also caused a rise in health-related issues with medics reporting a 2% rise in patients with eyes, nose and throat infections.

Experts advise people in smog-affected regions to ensure mask-wearing, keep doors and windows closed and use more water.