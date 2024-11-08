Taylor Swift's ex leaves fans 'furious' with shocking move

Taylor Swift's ex stuns fans with romantic move

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend Matty Healy stole the show with his romantic gesture, leaving Swifties completely awestruck.

The 1975 frontman, who shared a brief fling with the Anti-hero hitmaker in 2023, was spotted packing on PDA with his fiancée Gabriette Bechtel on Thursday, November 7, in Sydney.

The 35-year-old kept it casual in black business shirt and jeans while he was captured enjoying a romantic evening in the upmarket suburb of Surry Hills.

Meanwhile, the model and actress, who is gearing up for the remake of I Know What You Did Last Summer, donned a racy plunging black dress during their exclusive date night.

Fans didn’t really hesitate from taking to social media to voice their thoughts on Healy’s passionate relationship with the model.

One Swiftie commented, “A huge step down from Taylor.”

Another chimed in, adding, “This relationship isn't going to last.”

A third sniped, “The wish version of Taylor Swift.”

The two have been together since September 2023, which coincides with the time his ex, Taylor started dating Travis Kelce.

For the unversed, Healy called it off with Swift in June 2023, after he was snapped sharing a steamy kiss in New York City.