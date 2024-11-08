BLACKPINK’s Rosé bids tearful farewell to her pet dog Hanks

During the 'Hot Ones' challenge BLACKPINK star Rose felt like she is going to die

Rosé jokingly recorded a farewell message for her beloved pet dog, Hanks, before braving the spiciest wing in the gauntlet.

The BLACKPINK star had a light-hearted moment on this week’s Hot Ones episode, as she appeared overwhelmed by the intense heat of the wings.

Eyeing the next wing hesitantly, she wanted to make a "final speech" because she felt like "this is going to kill me."

Before diving into the fiery wing, the APT hitmaker playfully delivered a tearful goodbye to her dog, saying, "Hank, I love you so much. I hope I survive this, but if I don’t ever see you again, I love you. Just know that."

Not forgetting her fans, the How You Like That vocalist added, "And to my Number Ones, I hope you like the album."

Following the massive success of BLACKPINK, the singer continued to make waves with her solo journey.

Rose is gearing up to release her debut solo album, Rosie. The 12-track album is slated to stream on December 6.

In the months leading up to her album release, Rosé, 27, also recently dropped her exciting collaboration, APT, with Bruno Mars, which has already garnered impressive numbers worldwide.