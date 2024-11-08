No internet sign can be seen on a phone. — Geo.tv

QUETTA: Ahead of the by-election in Balochistan’s PB-8 constituency, the Balochistan Home Department has requested the Ministry of Interior to suspend mobile services in Sibi and Kachhi districts from November 13 to 14.

This measure aims to maintain law and order during the election period, a letter from the Home Department infomed the interior ministry.

The by-election is set for November 14, and officials are implementing precautionary steps to ensure a secure voting process.

Alongside the suspension of mobile services, the department has also recommended a temporary shutdown of PTCL services.

The Ministry of Interior has yet to confirm whether it will act on the recommendations

This by-election follows the passing of Balochistan's municipal minister, Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.

Domki, aged 55, died in September in Karachi after a prolonged battle with lung and kidney disease.

A prominent leader in Balochistan and the chief of the Domki tribe, Domki was elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 as a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P), securing over 27,000 votes in the last election.

The by-election will determine Domki’s successor in PB-8.