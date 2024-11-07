Meghan Markle 'viscerally disliked' Donald Trump's victory, may take big action

The Sussexes have maintained a relatively low profile during this election

Following Donald Trump's election victory, a royal commentator has speculated that Meghan Markle might consider leaving the U.S. due to her apparent upset over the results.

Unlike the more vocal stance the Sussexes took in 2020, they have kept a relatively low profile during this election, focusing on encouraging voter turnout without making explicit political endorsements.

According to Charlotte Griffiths, Editor at Large for the Daily Mail, Meghan is likely to be deeply troubled by Trump's presidency.

Speaking on GB News, Griffiths remarked, “Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president. She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America.”

Trump has made numerous critical remarks about the Sussexes in the past, particularly regarding their treatment of the late Queen.

During an appearance on GB News, when asked about potential "special privileges" for Prince Harry, Trump replied, "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action." This comment was in reference to Harry's admissions of past drug use in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.

Griffiths added, "Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months." She noted that Trump had previously said he wouldn't provide protection for Harry, stating, "He would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection."

The controversy surrounding Harry’s memoir has also raised questions about the disclosure of his personal forms, though a judge ruled that they would not be revealed.

Eric Trump, however, downplayed concerns over visa issues, telling MailOnline that his father “doesn't give a damn” about Prince Harry, suggesting that these matters may not be a priority for the Trump administration.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also weighed in, arguing that while Harry was "extremely foolish" to openly discuss his drug use, it is unlikely that Trump would take drastic actions against him.

Fitzwilliams further noted that while the Sussexes have stayed out of the election spotlight, they’ve still encouraged Americans to vote without specifying a preference. He also mentioned that while there were rumours of Meghan potentially entering politics, there has been no sign of this as of now.