Ariana Grande praises 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo: 'Just by being around...'

'Wicked' is set to release worldwide on November 22

Singer Ariana Grande revealed that Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo has been there for her when she desperately needed a friend.

Grande admitted that she is deeply inspired by Erivo as she taught her to stand up for yourself.

In conversation with the New York Times newspaper, the 31-year-old singer added: “I feel really inspired by her fierce ability to be truthful and protect herself.”

“Just by being around her, I have become more of an ally to myself when I used to do a lot of self-abandoning, and I really do credit that to our friendship.”

The Side to Side singer further shared that the 37-year-old star has been a source of healer for her.

“Through spending this time with her and also with a character that believes in herself, I feel like I’ve been able to heal certain parts of myself that were in deep need of having a friend like Cynthia and a friend like Glinda.”

Ariana and Cynthia’s Wicked is all set for its theatrical release on November 22. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu that focuses on two main characters; Elphaba, a good witch and Glinda, the evil witch.