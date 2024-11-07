Queen Camilla’s son shares unique insights into King Charles’ family life

Queen Camilla’s son shared the royals' culinary tradition

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's eldest son, has offered a glimpse into the royal family's daily routine, sharing the special ritual that takes place every afternoon with King Charles.



In an exclusive interview, he revealed the importance of afternoon tea, which has become a cherished tradition in the royal household.

Tom, a food critic, explained that the King holds the 5:00 PM tea time in high regard, saying, "It's not just a cup of tea — it's an entire meal."

The spread includes sandwiches, two types of cake, scones, biscuits, shrimp, and eggs, a ritual passed down from King Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously recounted how the Queen always made time for afternoon tea, even during travels, recalling how he would prepare scones at 5 AM while on the Royal Yacht in Australia, since it was already 5 PM in the Queen's world.

In addition to his family’s culinary traditions, Tom also shared heartwarming details about his own children’s bond with Camilla and King Charles. His children, Lola, 17, and Freddy, 14, affectionately call their grandparents 'Gaga' and 'Uppa.'

Tom spoke fondly of the King, saying, “He has been a wonderful step-grandfather. He is such a good, nice man." He also noted the King's hands-on approach with his grandchildren, sharing stories, reading books like Harry Potter with different voices, and playing with them in a way that makes them adore him.

Queen Camilla also shared her own admiration for King Charles' relationship with his grandchildren, highlighting how he “gets down on his knees and crawls about with them for hours,” making funny noises to entertain them.

Camilla has five grandchildren, including her grandsons, who played key roles at her coronation. Similarly, King Charles has five grandchildren, with Prince William and Princess Kate's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Archie and Lilibet.



