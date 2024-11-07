Robert Pattinson starrer 'Mickey 17' release detains once again

'Mickey 17' was initially set to come out on March 29, 2024

Twilight star Robert Pattinson’s upcoming new flick, Mickey 17 has been pushed forward again.

Previously, the film was set to release on January 31, 2025. But now the release date has been delayed. The movie will now be streamed in IMAX on April 18, 2025.

One of the spokesperson of Warner Bros. informed Variety about the date shifts. In a statement, the source said: “When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17.”

“We’re thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX.”

This is not the first time Mickey 17’s distribution date has been delayed. Initially, it was supposed to come out on March 29, 2024. But due to the SAG-Aftra and WAG strikes, the production faced challenges which is why they postponed the release.

Pattinson starrer is motivated by Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7 launched in 2022.

According to the synopsis of the movie: "Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous - even suicidal - the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

"Mickey understands the terms of his deal... and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

Mickey 17 also features Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie and Toni Collette.