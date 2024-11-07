Prince Andrew makes final decision about royal lodge

Prince Andrew is facing mounting pressure to leave his royal Lodge after King Charles' latest financial blow to him.

The Duke of York has made a final decision about his luxury royal residence after being cut off by the King.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father has decided to strengthen his grip on his favourite home as he's refusing to vacate the Royal Lodge, seemingly defying the monarch's decision.

Andrew does not want to shift in Frogmore Cottage, which was previously owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's previous royal residence.

The 75-year-old King has put an end to the disgraced royal's finances, but he's still refusing to leave the property.

Hardman shared that Charles stopped paying for Andrew's security and cut off his royal income, but he's still not vacating his home, which he has lived in for decades.

"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the king," Hardman wrote in his book's new edition Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

The author went on explaining why Andrew is defying the King's order, saying: "What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved."

Vickers also explained that Andrew's house needs expensive repairs and the upkeep costs for the property are astronomical. It does indeed look as though he's just holding the fort and refusing to do the repairs, refusing to go," Vickers added.

"He would do himself a great favour if he found an honorable way of moving somewhere else."

Meanwhile, royal specialist Rupert Bell thinks differently as he weighed in on on the situation during a broadcast with Times Radio, saying: "One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems."