Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson's Christmas movie triggers fierce debate

Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson's Christmas movie sparks debate

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson have teamed up for the new thrilling movie, which has been attracting media's attention before its release.

The new Christmas comedy, Red One, was meant to be a fun movie that would entertain audiences, but it started getting mixed reactions from fans.

Some viewers assume the holiday movie is "uninspiring" and "unoriginal," believing it does not bring anything new or special.

However, others are excited to watch it and are liking the unique Christmas mythology it introduces.

One social media user wrote, "It's not so much that Red One is bad, it's just a cynical piece of overly digital Hollywood content masquerading as a feel-good, 'edgy' Christmastime action flick."

The film starring Evans and Johnson, keeps receiving different views, with fans sharing both critiques and opinions. All they want for Christmas is something genuine and warm, with less forced comedy.

Another user reacted as saying, "The cast dutifully do their jobs, but for all the supposedly creative fun on display, it feels rote and uninspired."

Some people praised the unique idea of starring two big names of the Hollywood in the forthcoming thriller.

Red One is set to hit cinemas on November 15, 2024. The movie will explore a new take on the Christmas season, giving it a fresh adventurous twist.