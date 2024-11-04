Sean Diddy 'birthday' menu in jail revealed

Diddy is going to celebrate his 55th birthday on November 4

Sean Diddy will be celebrating his 55th birthday in jail and he will have access to some delicious meals during the day.

Combs, whose birthday is dated on November 4, will be getting access to whole wheat bread, biscuits, oatmeal, fruits, oven brown potatoes, and different spreads including; jelly and margarine for breakfast at 6:00 AM, as per the national menu of Federal Bureau of Prison.

However, the inmates will be having a breakfast cake too but that is not specifically for Diddy’s birthday, reported People.

On the other hand, lunch will be served at 11:00 AM. The Monday menu includes chicken tacos, Southwest chicken wraps, three-bean chilli or cheese pizza. Furthermore, the sidelines menu will have green beans, salsa, Cole slaw and rice.

As far as the dinner is concerned, turkey roast, green peas, rice, gravy, chicken or tofu fried rice, black beans, carrots, whole wheat bread and beverage is going to served after 4:00 PM at the Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. However, desert is not served with dinner.

But if Diddy has reserves in his commissary account, then he would have access to buy items like macaroni, cheese, hot chocolate, Nutella and Snickers.

For the unversed, American rapper Sean Diddy Combs have been put to prison for charges concerning racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.