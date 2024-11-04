Sarah Ferguson keeps mum on King Charles' snub to Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson shuns King Charles' snub to Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, who always remains steadfast and loyal to her ex-husband Prince Andrew, appeared reluctant to share her thoughts on King Charles III's latest snub to the Duke of York.

The Duchess of York, who has always spoken openly about her bond with the Duke, remained silent during her event in Australia as she bravely opened up how her cancer treatment helped her overcome a food addiction.

In a candid interview, the Duchess of York did not speak even a single word about the Duke who has reportedly received a major financial blow from King Charles.

During her recent book tour in Australia, the 65-year-old ex-wife of Andrew shared her experiences with the Daily Telegraph.

Ferguson disclosed: "My melanoma scars, the scars of my cancer, it took me being literally carved up to cut away the addictions of self-doubt and self-judgment that I have lived with since the age of 11."

"My addiction was my addiction to food."

She explained: "When I got cancer I put my life back in the middle and food back in its rightful place, not intentionally. It just happened because I realised that I was eating instead of living."