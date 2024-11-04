Meghan Markle surprises Prince Harry with major decision about UK return

Meghan Markle has seemingly delighted her husband, Prince Harry, with an unexpected decision about the royal reunion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly made a huge property purchase in Portugal as the couple wanted a European base for their UK visits. This move has seen a one step closer to the royal reunion.

According to Closer magazine, the former Suits actress might have decided to face the royals despite her old "wounds" from old times as an active working royal.

The source disclosed, "Following reports that she and Harry have recently purchased a property in Portugal, a source reveals that their new European home means that Meghan will be close enough to fly back to the UK and finally face the royals in what is likely to be an explosive showdown."

An insider shared that Meghan is "incredibly nervous" to face King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton after all the "drama over her and Harry’s split from the Firm."

However, the mother-of-two "now accepts it’s got to be done," as her husband also expressed a desire to reunite with his family in the UK.

Morever, an insider said, "Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well."

"She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside," the report stated.