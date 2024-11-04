Prince William makes new promise after earning ‘millions’ from public bodies

Prince William appears to doing some damage control after eye-watering earnings from his private estate were exposed in a new investigation.

While the seven-figure startled the public, the jarring detail that emerged from the report was that the income came from “exploiting unjust and feudal rights” and making millions off of the contracts with public bodies and charities.

After the investigation by The Mirror and Channel 4’s Dispatches revealed numbers from the private royal duchies, the Prince of Wales has made a new promise to address a major public issue.

William, who launched a five-year programme to end homelessness in UK, recently started a new initiative to “transform” damaged rental properties to meet minimum legal standards so that the public can have their “right to a safe and stable home”.

into properties owned by the royal estate, Prince William has pledged to the rental properties he owns that are failing to.

The Duchy of Cornwall, which is a 700-year-old property owns more than 600 rental properties, made a fine sum of £24 million for the heir to the throne. It also earns £37 million off of a 25-year lease of Dartmoor Prison to the Ministry of Justice.

“The slick PR will stick in the throat of many tenants,” one of the tenants blasted Prince William to Property Industry Eye. “He should start by bringing the homes he already owns up to modern standards.”

Tenants also revealed to the press that the homes are “cold and poorly insulated: and “often without central heating, forcing them to rely on expensive solid fuels for warmth.”



It remains to be seen how Prince William would recover form the PR damage.

