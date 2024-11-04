BLACKPINK's Jisoo joins forces with Stray Kids in exciting new project

Jisoo locks new brand ambassadorship deal with high-end fashion brand

Jisoo is set to work alongside Stray Kids as the BLACKPINK star has secured a new brand ambassadorship deal.

Prestige reported on Monday, November 4, that Jisoo expressed her excitement for her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, who also cater to the Chk Chk Boom hitmakers as their brand’s face.

"Partnering with Tommy Hilfiger is a dream come true," said Jisoo, 29. "I am thrilled to be walking my own path and arriving in New York with an icon of the city, Mr. Tommy Hilfiger himself. Tommy’s latest collection blends femininity with a modern sensitivity that resonates deeply with who I am."

Her comments followed the brand's announcement in a joint Instagram post a week earlier, revealing that the How You Like That vocalist had joined the high-end fashion label as their new ambassador.

In addition to the announcement, the brand launched its latest fall campaign featuring Jisoo, where the K-pop star is seen exploring New York City on a double-decker bus.

As a member of a widely acclaimed South Korean girl group, the singer-actress is no stranger to being the face of major brands.

Jisoo has previously represented several world-famous labels, including Dior, Cartier, Alo Yoga, and Self-Portrait.

Beyond fashion, she has also served as an ambassador for Dyson, showcasing her versatility and style.