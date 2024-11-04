Selena Gomez gives stern response to body-shaming trolls

Selena Gomez's befitting reply to body shamers

Selena Gomez has recently given a befitting response to the body shamers who made nasty comments about her physique.

Earlier, the Only Murders in the Building star was pictured last week at the DGA Theatre Complex in Los Angeles for the debut of her new movie Emilia Perez during the American French Film Festival.

The singer and actress addressed comments made by trolls and netizens in a since-deleted TikTok video, who slammed her appearance at the event.

“This makes me sick,” said the 32-year-old in a TikTok comment.

Selena said, “I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up.”

She continued, “I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story.”

“No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human,” added the songstress.

Elle reported that Selena donned a black slit leg gown to the screening with her arm positioned around her waist, which fans implied “she was hiding her body in some way”.

According to the Mayo Clinic, SIBO stands for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which happens when “the passage of food and waste products in the digestive tract' slows, creating a breeding ground for bacteria”.

In 2023, Selena explained how water weight impacted her appearance in a TikTok Live segment.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off it I tend to kind of lose weight,” remarked the singer and actress.