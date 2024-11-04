Kate Middleton embarks on new journey amid Prince William solo tour

Princess Kate has begun a special journey after her husband, Prince William, is all set to fly to Cape Town, South Africa, for the Earthshot Prize on Monday, November 4.

As reported by Daily Mail, Robert Hardman's updated book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, revealed that the Princess of Wales has become more religious since her cancer diagnosis.

The future Queen has become "more interested" in uplifting her faith after battling the challenging phase of her life.

The royal author claimed that the royal family's close pal, who attends church service, shared, "I would say that things are more hopeful there."

On the other hand, the royal commentator said that Kate's better half William "is a modern young man" and "gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion."

Robert said a palace insider revealed that the Prince of Wales "very much respects" religious institutions but is not "instinctively comfortable in a faith environment."

For the unversed, King Charles is also very "spiritual and happy to talk about faith," especially during his cancer treatment. Now, the monarch's beloved daughter-in-law has been following the same example.

The Princess announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. After undergoing chemotherapy for a few months, Catherine revealed in September that she had completed her treatment but her "path to healing and full recovery is long."