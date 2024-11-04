Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William jets to South Africa

Prince William, who is expected to land in Cape Town for the fourth Earthshot Award ceremony on Monday, shared a special update about the event.
The Kensington Palace gave an update of the much-anticipated with a montage of some behind the scenes leading up to the big day.
The people affiliated to the programme shared the views about The Earthshot Prize Fellowship in the South African capital which has been “amazing”.
“A special few days for our @earthshotprize Finalists, fifteen of the most exciting innovators from every corner of the world, each working tirelessly to repair our planet,” the caption read alongside the video.
“The group have been together ahead of #EarthshotCapeTown for a week of connection, learning and inspiration.”
The statement continued, “As it comes to an end, we look to the week ahead where five of these incredible solutions will be named the 2024 Winners of The Earthshot Prize. Stay tuned!”
The Prince of Wales is reportedly taking a commercial flight to Cape Town, where he will be taking 11 engagements to put a spotlight on the innovative and groundbreaking solutions to save the planet.
