James Van Der Beek dumps plan to talk about cancer ‘at length’, here’s why

James Van Der Beek shares more on cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek has gone “at length” opening up about his diagnosis of colorectal cancer after announcement, but not through the source he planned initially.

“It is cancer…” Van Der Beek wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel post on Saturday, November 3, which featured several photos of the Dawson’s Creek alum.

Richard La Forge’s song Autumn Breeze played in the background.

“Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. “And I’m one of them,” the actor added.

He then shared the reason why he cancelled on speaking to People about his condition in detail.

“There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready,” he continued.

Van Der Beek further wrote, “Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.

“Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support.”

The actor concluded his message with a hint for fans to expect more of his story, writing, “More to come…”

Van Der Beek ‘s cancer announcement came via a statement to People earlier on Sunday.

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he told the outlet at the time.