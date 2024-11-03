John Mulaney leaves SNL audience in stitches with family insights

John Mulaney complains about unequal distribution of parenting duties after welcoming second baby

John Mulaney spilled some hilarious family tea during his Saturday Night Live monologue.

On Saturday night, November 2, he returned to Studio 8H to host the NBC comedy sketch show for the sixth time, kicking things off by announcing the arrival of his five-week-old daughter.

Mulaney, 42, and his wife, actress Olivia Munn, are parents to two-year-old son Malcolm Hiep and welcomed their daughter, Mei June, via gestational surrogate on September 14.

"My wife takes care of the five-week-old while I take the two-year-old out. And that’s not fair," he jokingly lamented about the unequal distribution of parenting duties. "Saying you have a five-week-old, I'll take the two-year-old, is like saying, "I'll transport this convict across state lines, you hold a potato.'"

The comedian also expressed joy at looking up at the audience, humorously noting that "my whole life is looking down now."

"I have a baby. I look down at her. I have a two-year-old son who is 34 inches tall. My wife, who is half Chinese-Vietnamese, is four feet tall," he continued.

Adding more family members who are shorter in height, Mulaney mentioned his mother-in-law, who is fully Chinese and Vietnamese and lives with them.

"She’s two feet tall, and our nanny is from the Philippines, she is minus one foot tall all day long," he quipped.

Mulaney then had the audience in stitches when he pretended to converse with a child, saying, "Let’s go," as he held on an invisible hand only to reveal, "She’s my mother-in-law."