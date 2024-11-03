Joker director Todd Phillips explains how to fix theatrical experience

Todd Phillips: Stop showing commercials before the movies

Todd Phillips has recently suggested how to fix the theatrical experience ahead of a movie’s screening.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, the Joker: Folie à Deux director shared his thoughts on improving the future of theatres.

Phillips said, “Stop showing commercials before the movies.”

“We’ve paid for our tickets. We’re excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room,” stated the movie-maker.

Phillips was joined by fellow movie-makers including George Miller, Sean Baker and Daniel Scheinert while reflecting on theatrical experience.

Elaborating on why movie theatres won’t cease to exist in the future, Miller told the outlet, “We are hard-wired to gather in the sharing of stories.”

“I believe cinemas are, for the most part, doing everything they can,” mentioned the movie-maker.

Scheinert, the Oscar-winning co-director of Everything Everywhere All At Once pointed out that theatres will prevail because they “encourage community” and that’s ultimately what audiences crave social spaces that do more than shuffle you in and out and charge lots for popcorn.”

Meanwhile, Phillips’s latest Joker movie was bombed at the box office, which has earned $201 million worldwide since opening in theatres on October 4.