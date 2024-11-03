Pedro Pascal 'proudly' takes on new title ahead of upcoming film

Pedro Pascal shares thoughts on acquiring 'ultimate babe' title ahead of new film

Pedro Pascal is sharing thoughts on acquiring the 'ultimate babe' title as he gears up for Gladiator II.

The 49-year-old Mandalorian superstar offered an inside glimpse into his workout routine.

Pascal has been religiously hitting the gym ahead of Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated sequel to the 2000 blockbuster.

The actor was adamant about shaping his physique for the character, confirming that he was indeed motivated by the role only.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, November 3, the Narcos star reflected on his transformation for his desired role.

He told the outlet, "I got stronger than I've ever been just so that I could play the character, really. I was under no single directive from the movie to get in any kind of shape. But I did, mainly so that I wouldn’t get hurt—and it didn’t work: I got hurt anyway."

In response to a question about his work drive, Pascal went on to add, "Waking up and doing your best."

His response prompted the interviewer to quickly chime in with his humour, adding, "Only a babe would say that."

To which, The Wild Robot alum laughingly responded, "I achieved ultimate babe status."

For the unversed, Gladiator II is slated to release on November 22 in the U.S.