Ryan Reynolds fires back at Martha Stewart's 'not so funny' comment

Ryan Reynolds has responded to Martha Stewart's surprising remarks about his off-screen personality.

The Deadpool star took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 2 to address Stewart's claim that he's "not so funny" in real life.

Stewart, 83, made the comment on Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, where she revealed that Reynolds, 48, is her neighbor in Bedford, N.Y.

"He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" she asked, before dropping the bombshell: "And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

Reynolds retaliated with humor, writing: "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Stewart had suggested alternative celebrities she'd prefer to hang out with, naming Brad Pitt and George Clooney. She also mentioned Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift, before concluding: "I would take Ryan off [the list], and I would put in somebody else."

Despite her criticism, Stewart acknowledged Reynolds' acting skills: "He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again... I'm going to get in trouble."

The exchange comes as Stewart promotes her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook, and the Netflix documentary Martha, which explores her life and career.