Victoria, David Beckham show great chemistry after 25 years of marriage

Victoria and David Beckham appear in tune with each other after 25 years of marriage

David and Victoria Beckham put on a display of great chemistry as they showed off their similar reading taste.

The pair who have been married for 25 years, stepped out for alone time on Friday, November 1st, making a visit to their superyacht in Miami.

The former Spice Girl member, 50, and former athlete, 49, were spotted reading thrillers by the same author as they soaked up the sun at the beach.

The designer opted for a casual outfit including denim shorts and a black T-shirt as she read Never Lie by Freida McFadden.

Whereas the former English footballer showed off his toned physique in a fitted black shirt and khaki shorts for the outing while he read The Housemaid’s Secret, by the same author.

The couple appeared completely engrossed in their books as they enjoyed each other’s company.

This comes after David took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Beckhams’ Halloween looks, noting how his wife had dressed up the first time in 27 years for the spooky season.

Victoria and David looked unrecognisable as they posed with their daughter, Harper, 14.