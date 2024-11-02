Cynthia Erivo says she felt ‘different’ her entire life

Cynthia Erivo reveals she felt ‘different’ her whole life

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, a multi-award winner, shared that she has always felt "different" ever since she was young.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, the Wicked star explained that these feelings have shaped her to become who she is today.

"I've felt different my whole entire life. I think I just am. I think I'm an oddball. And that's okay." Erivo shared.

The 37-year-old actress spoke about the bitter realities of the industry, stating that being a Black woman often means feeling somewhat outside of society's standards.

Reflecting on her journey, the Oscar-winning star revealed that success isn't just about having fancy things and living a luxurious life, but it's more about the freedom you have and how you live your life on your own.

She went on saying, "The doors are opening for me to be able to be a fully creative human being that doesn't just do other people's projects, but creates my own."

Cynthia, 37, is focusing on her life as she continues to rise and shine in her career, committing to being herself despite any criticism.