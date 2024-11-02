Jessica Simpson reflects on life changing moment

Jessica Simpson shares message about finding the ‘light’

Jessica Simpson, an American actress and singer, recently revealed that she has marked a milestone of her life.

The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a post on her social media, revealing that it has been seven good years since she stopped drinking.

While sharing the post, she wrote, "7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free."

Simpson encouraged people with drinking habits by sharing her accomplishments with fans, reflecting on the painful years she endured that helped her reshape her life and rediscover herself.

During her candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the star said, "I don't even know that person."

She also shed light on how life has become less painful for her now, when there were days she felt everything was falling apart.

The Blonde Ambition star revealed in her memoir that she was risking her own life with 'all the drinking and pills,' and later she decided to quit all of the habits for the sake of her sanity.

In 2017, Jessica made the huge decision when she decided to quit drinking and returned to sobriety after sharing how alcohol had affected her relationships.